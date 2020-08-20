Margaret JANZEN

March 20, 1926 - August 19, 2020 At age 94, Margaret peacefully went to be with her Lord. She had a quiet, faithful and independent spirit. She was the steady rock in our family. Margaret will be fondly remembered by her family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband Jacob Janzen (1997) and is survived by her children Debbie Klassen (Henry), Brenda Kuijer (Rudy) and Bruce Janzen (Sue), 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Of her 10 siblings, Margaret is survived by brother Aran Kopp and sisters Clara Janzen and Hilda Glucker. The family will receive friends at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St., on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. Funeral Service in the chapel Saturday, August 22 at 10 a.m. with interment following at Niagara Lakeshore Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Mennonite Central Committee. Due to Covid restrictions, masks will be required and all physical distancing rules will apply. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca