Peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, Novemeber 4, 2020, Anna Maria Trivieri passed away at home after a four and a half year battle with cancer at the age of 64. Beloved wife and best friend to Frank Trivieri for 31 years. Loving mother of Chris Trivieri (Carly Romkema) and Alissa (Vincent) Guardari. Nonna will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her precious granddaughter Lana Maria Guardari. Fondly remembered by her sisters Elisa (the late Augusto) Buccitelli and Angela (the late Frank) Giangregorio. Sister-in-law of Mary (the late Marco) Lalama, Mario (Rose) Trivieri and Marisa (Ken) McShannon. She will be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews. Anna Maria is predeceased by her parents Pasquale Lalama and Maria Piccirilli, brothers Tony (Anna) Lalama and Joseph. Anna Maria was an inspiration to many of her students during her 31+ years of teaching. She was a parishioner of the former St. Augustine Parish and then St. Kevin's Parish in Welland. Above all, Anna Maria loved spending time with her family and friends, and will be sorely missed by all who have known her. A special Thank You to Colleen the palliative care nurse as well as Jodi and Dr. Richard Tozer of the Juravinski Cancer Centre. Anna Maria's family will receive friends and guests during an invitation only visitation at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME - 905-892-1699. A Funeral Mass to celebrate her eternal life will be held at St. Kevin's Parish with burial to follow. Donations to the Breast Cancer Society of Canada will be appreciated by her family. You are invited to share valued memories and condolences on-line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca