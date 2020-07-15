Passed away peacefully at Valley Park Lodge on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of 65 years to Richard 'Rick' Dale. She will be sadly missed by her nephew Harry Mills, as well as her many friends, especially Fred and Mary Brickell and Jim Sr. and Mary Ann Diodati. Moira and Rick were devoted parishioners of Our Lady of the Scapular Church for many years. We will miss her beautiful smile and her great hugs. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Thursday 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of the Scapular Church, with The Rite of Committal to follow at Fairview Cemetery.