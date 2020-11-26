Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at the age of 99. Beloved wife of the late Valerio (2008) and cherished mother of Anthony (Mary) Bozzola and Anne (James) Rosler. Loving grandmother of Aaron (Gabrielle 'Gabby') Rosler and Stephanie (Greg) Provender and great-grandmother of Ethan, Avery, Tristan and Mackenzie. She will be fondly remembered by her nieces Rita Slongo and Anna Maria Lucaora and their children. Predeceased by her brother Angelo, sisters Santina, Angela, Joanna and her nephew Angelo Slongo. Ida received fantastic care from many caring professionals and we would be remiss to not thank them publicly; The March of Dimes (Sabrina, Sherry, Alicia) for their superb treatment and care, ParaMed, GNGH (Third Floor - Brock) for their wonderful care and compassion, Pharmacist Ash Boulus and staff of Greater Niagara Pharmacy for their outstanding service, 'above and beyond' care and dedication. We will never forget this. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Friday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. PLEASE NOTE: Appointments are required in advance by calling 905-358-3513 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. A Funeral Service will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rite of Committal to follow at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Mrs. Bozzola, memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer Society Niagara Foundation or The Niagara Health Foundation, and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com