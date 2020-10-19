1/1
nee MacDonald Theresa "Tess" Hamilton
Passed away peacefully at Woodlands of Sunset on October 15, 2020 in her 86th year. Loving mother of Sheila Hamilton of Kitchener, David Hamilton of Port Colborne, and Debbie Thorpe and her husband Don of Welland. She was the proud Grandmother of Jennifer Sonkeo, Andrew Thorpe and Stephanie Hamilton, and Great Grandmother of Thai Sonkeo. Survived by her brother Donald MacDonald. Predeceased by her husband Arthur (Monk) in 2004, son Terry 2011 and several brothers and sisters. The family would like to give big hugs and thank all the staff at Woodlands of Sunset. In keeping with Theresa's wishes, cremation and a private family service has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to Niagara Health Foundation - Kidney Care would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to H. L. Cudney Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street, Welland. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 19, 2020.
