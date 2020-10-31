Passed peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Millenium Trail Manor, Niagara Falls. Marion was predeceased by her husband Joseph William Leek "Bill" in 2008. Dear mother of David (Betsy), Donald (Lorrette), Linda (John) and Carolyn (Bill). Devoted grandmother of Joshua (Lucretia) Betsy (Ray), Jason (Judy), Meghan (Chris), and Allister, great grandmother to Sayde, Oywne, Brady, Lily, Grayson and Adeline. Lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Marion will be remembered for her beautiful needlework and rug creations. Due to covid restrictions, a private family service was held with interment in Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. If so desired, donations made to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Alzhiemers Society would be appreciated by her family. Arrangements entrusted to the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines (905-684-6346). Online condolences may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com