nee McGILLION Annie MALLANY
Born, December 8, 1929 in Linlithgow, Scotland. Passed away peacefully at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto on August 3, 2020, due to complications from a stroke. Predeceased by her husband Willie (1991), sisters Mary and Ellen, and brother Frank. Loving Mum to sons James of Toronto, Stephen (Cathy) of Calgary, and Stuart (Lorrie) of Peterborough. Dear Grandma to Sean, Kate and Liam. Lovingly remembered by her brothers Michael (Janet) of Niagara Falls and Patrick (May) of Troon, Scotland. Annie was a people person and was especially proud to have worked at the St. Catharines Golf and Country Club for 33 years. The family would like to thank Mum's neighbours at Portview Village and the members of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 350 (Port Dalhousie) for the friendship and support given to Mum over the years. Special thanks to Mum's caregiver Leslie from CBI Home Health, her Family Support Counsellor, Dion, from the Alzheimer Society Niagara Region, and the staff of Cardinal Ambrozic Houses of Providence and St. Michael's Hospital, for their care and compassion. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, Ontario. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Annie's Life will be held in St. Catharines at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society Niagara Foundation would be appreciated by the family. On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 7, 2020.
