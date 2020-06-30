It is with much sadness that the family of Irene Boyle announce her passing away peacefully at United Mennonite Home in Vineland, after several months of declining health on June 23, 2020 at the age of 72. Irene was born February 1, 1948 in Niagara-on-the-Lake and spent her early years growing up on the family farm before moving to St. Catharines at age seven. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Michael (2014), her parents Philip and Minnie Miller, and her sister Edna (the late Pat) McCool (2018). Survived by sisters Lillian Cunningham (David), Louise Townsend (the late Russ) and Eunice Douglas (Jim). Also fondly remembered by her niece Laura Moher (Mike), and their children Shannon (Chad), Brady and Darci, niece Melanie Haslam (Kyle) and their daughter Evie, her nephew Trevor and his son Hudson, and nephew the late Mark Cunningham. Sister-in-law of Suzanne Hicks, Micheline Cassidy (Mike), Louise Bonham (the late Bruce) and Edith Brown (Terry). Irene was extremely fond of her association with Christ Lutheran Church, St. Catharines, and the friends she had there. We wish to thank the staff at the United Mennonite Home, especially in Harbour Lane, for their kindness and compassionate care they provided for Irene during her stay there. Cremation has taken place and arrangements are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. A private family funeral service was held at Christ Lutheran Church with interment at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church or the United Mennonite Home. Online Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 30, 2020.