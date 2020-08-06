(November 22, 1930 - August 4, 2020) It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our wonderful Mother, Nettie, in her 90th year, at the Welland County General Hospital, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Predeceased by her loving husband Lloyd Ellis Emerson (Jr.) and her parents, Malcolm and Vera Minor. Devoted and cherished Mother of Darlene and Eddie Oord, Wilma Stayzer (the late Fred Oord), Sherri and Frank Miceli, Cathy and Jack Roseboom, Malcolm and Jerilee Emerson, Jackie and Blain Mater, and the late Dean Emerson (1993). In our extended family, she was the loving Grandmother of 37 grandchildren (and the late baby boy Stayzer, 1973); and proud Great-Grandmother of 36 great-grandchildren. Former Mother-in-law of Ken Stayzer and the late Dan Falcioni (1999). Dear sister of Frank Minor, Carol and Owen Wohlsclagel. Predeceased by brother Harold and Jean Minor, Phyllis Minor, Pauline Minor. Lovingly remembered also by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents in-law Lloyd and Fleeta Emerson. Survived by Ross and Mary Emerson, Nola and Jerry Corey and Joyce Brown. Predeceased by Louise and Franklin Brown and Joyce Emerson. Mom loved their home in Wainfleet on Maldean Holstein Limited Farm, where she resided for over 70 years. Nettie's family wishes to acknowledge the staff of The Community of Portal Village for their care and dedication to Mom for the past year and a half. Visitation for family and friends will be at the BALLARD MINOR FUNERAL HOME, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville, Ontario on Friday August 7th from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. (masks are mandatory). Due to capacity restrictions, we ask that you seek direction of the parking lot attendants upon arrival and be aware that you may be required to wait for admission. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family funeral service will be held with Pastor Leonard Chester officiating. Interment Zion Cemetery. A celebration of Nettie's life will be held for extended family and friends at a later date. If so desired, donations to Dean Ellis Emerson Memorial Scholarship Fund at E.L. Crossley Secondary School would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca
.