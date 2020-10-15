1/1
nee Mitchell Elizabeth "Betty" SIMPSON
Passed away at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved wife of the late John Simpson (2012) and dearly loved mother of Karen (Bob) White. Cherished grandma of Andrew (Emily), Scott (Melissa), David (Brianna Cifoni) and Robbie and great-grandma of Oliver 'Ollie'. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Margaret (George) Dunn, Joan (Brian) Millar and Catherine McKean and sister-in-law Norma Simpson and her family. She leaves behind her niece Angela (John) Turnone and their children Mitchell and Alyssa, nephew Gary (Lori) Dunn and their children Emma and Emily. Cremation has taken place. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls for a Funeral Service in celebration of her life at 3 pm. In memory of Mrs. Simpson, donations to The Niagara Health Foundation (Walker Family Cancer Centre) would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 15, 2020.
