Peacefully at Shalom Manor, on Sunday August 9, Gerda went home to her heavenly Father, at the age of 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Henry Sr., loving mother of (Henry Jr.) and Donna Ormel, Joanna and Bill Charlton, (Margo Ormel), Dick and Liz Ormel, Janet and (Eric) Koopman, Bob and Carole Ormel. She will be greatly missed by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her brothers, Wim and Jan, and sisters, Grada and Annie. Gerda was kind and encouraging to all who knew her, and willing to help out when the need arose. Over her years she loved to knit, enjoyed being on the computer, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Over her entire life, her faith in God kept her in good times and hard times. In her time at Shalom Manor, though not easy for her, she knew it was a good place to be, and appreciated everyone who helped her. All who work there went above and beyond in their care for her. We, as family, would like to give special thanks to all of them. A private viewing for the family will take place at Tallman Funeral Home in Vineland on Friday, August 14 at 1:00 pm. The funeral will take place after the viewing at 2:30 pm at Trinity United Reformed Church in St. Catharines. Due to Covid-19, there will be no visitation, and the funeral/viewing will be for family only. Live streaming will be available. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Shalom Manor. Psalm 30:11-12 "You turned my wailing into dancing, you removed my sackcloth and clothed me with joy, that my heart may sing to you and not be silent. O Lord my God, I will give you thanks forever." Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca