neé Nemeth Julia Veronica BAK
1930-09-01 - 2020-06-27
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Julia on June 27, 2020 at the age of 89 at Hospice Niagara. Beloved wife of Michael for 71 years. Loving mother of Tom, Dennis (Koula), and Michael (Margaret). Cherished Grandma to Greg (Heather), Melissa (Chris), Jonathan (Kayla), Sam, Alexander, Deanna (Jim), Katherine, and Stephen. Great-Grandma to Gavin, Lila, and Tatum. Julia will be remembered by many relatives and friends. Julia was a devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family and home meant the world to her. A sincere thank you to all of the staff at LIHN St Elizabeth's, Hospice Niagara and the staff at the St Catharines Hospital for all of their care and compassion. Since Julia enjoyed her kitchen so much, in lieu of flowers, donations to your food bank of choice or Hospice Niagara would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to George Darte Funeral Home. Due to Covid restrictions, a private family funeral followed by interment at Victoria Lawn Cemetery will take place. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
