Passed away peacefully at her son's home one month after being diagnosed with metastatic colon cancer on Friday, August 7, 2020 in her 76th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband and best friend of 55 years David Herman Chase (2017). Cherished mother of Mark (Diane) and Tracy Nero (Mario). Proud and loving grandmother of Jamie (Jamee), Jennifer (Josh), Jonathan (Emily), Thomas (Katie), Autymm and great-grandmother of Nolan, Eloise, Abigail and Kensley. Dear sister of Sharon Noyes, Marylin Kerr (Jerry) and Raymond Noyes. Predeceased by her parents Carmen and Nora, sister Donna Chase (Wayne) and brothers Donald (Margaret), Jack (Sue) and Kenny (Doreen). Respecting Linda's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family service will take place. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local Humane Society either on line or at the H.L. Cudney Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street, Welland who are in care of the funeral arrangements. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com