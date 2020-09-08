1/1
Maryanne Bessie Legge nee Paddle
1951-03-14 - 2020-09-03
Maryanne, faithful prayer warrior and daughter of the King, has gone Home into the arms of Jesus. Maryanne was known for her deep faith in Christ, her beautifully powerful singing, her consistent and deep love for her family and friends, and her unending love for her daughter. Maryanne leaves behind her daughter Rosemary, sister-in-law Sharon, her beloved nephews Timmy, Rick (Andrea), Ken (Jenn), Dave (Christa), Tom (Nancy), and her niece Lori (Wayne), and her much loved cousins and great nieces and nephews. She joins her parents, Frank and Mary, her sister Betty, and her brother Frank, in their Heavenly Home. Rosemary would like to thank the wonderful staff at Juravinsky Cancer Centre, Walker Family Cancer Centre, Welland Hospital, and Douglas Memorial Hospital, Dr Wasif and Dr Scher for their care of her mom in these last months. Graveside Services will take place on Saturday, September 12th at 11 a.m. at Trinity Church Cemetery in Sherkston. Covid 19 regulations in place, social distancing and masks expected. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to South Niagara Life Centre, Fort Erie SPCA, or the Fort Erie Multicultural Centre.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 8, 2020.
