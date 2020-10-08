It is with great sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of our beautiful and much-loved Mom, Nana and Great Nana. Anna passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Earl Yochim and cherished mother of Bill Yochim (Yvonne), Steve Yochim, and Judi Yochim-Mullan (Simon). Loving Nana of Tera (Adam), April (Jennifer), Emily, Jake, Taylor, and Tristan and great nana to Abigail, Alexander, Lilah, and Liam. Dear sister of Sonny Pascuzzi (Jane), Frances Sullivan (Doug), and Vince Pascuzzi (Diane) and sister-in-law Betty Lostracco (late Joe). Predeceased by her parents Carmella and Sam Pascuzzi and brother Carmen Pascuzzi. And also predeceased by in-laws; Mildred Yochim, Dorthy Harper, Lulu Mae Fox (Lloyd) and Lonora Jean Moir (Andy). Anna will be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Anna grew up in a warm loving home in Niagara Falls and moved to Welland when she married Earl. They met dancing at the Crystal Beach Ballroom and their love for dance and music continued throughout their marriage. They had a special fondness for Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack. Anna had a fierce love for her family and friends, and nothing made her happier than getting together for a party. Whether it be a wedding or their trips to Florida, spending time with her siblings and their spouses was very special to our Mom. She modelled the importance of family to her children and grandchildren, as well as the importance of staying connected to dear friends. Her children and grandchildren are forever grateful for the love, support and care Mom showed us all. Mom and Dad enjoyed a lifelong friendship with Bob and Marge Talosi. Anna enjoyed working Mitchells Ladies Wear, where she met her good friend Giselle Marcello. They enjoyed travelling together. Anna also loved participated in activities like aerobics, Zumba and swim fit. Mom loved to paint and left us some beautiful pieces of her work to treasure. We would like to acknowledge a special friend of Mom's and our family, Pam Swick Janjac. Pam treated Anna like her own Mom, and we will be forever grateful to her. Anna's family wishes to thank the staff at Northland Pointe for the kind and compassionate care given of Mom. We wish to thank the amazing ladies providing home care from the March of Dimes and visitors from the Community Support Services Niagara- Respite Companion Program. As well, thanks to all our friends and family for taking the time to call, send messages and share their heartwarming stories and memories of Mom. In lieu of flowers and for expression of sympathy, donations can be made to March of Dimes Niagara, Community Support Services Niagara-Respite Companion Program or a charity of your choice
. Arrangements entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME & CEMETERY where a limited visitation and private family burial will take place. You are invited to share valued memories and condolences on-line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca