1/1
Connie EVERSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
passed away peacefully, Monday, August 3, 2020 with her family at her side, heaven has gained an amazing angel. Her carefree spirit and kindness will live on with the many people she touched. She lived her life to the fullest, helping anyone in need, bringing home strays, baking for everyone and always making us laugh and smile. She will be forever missed by her husband and best friend Robert, her children Rob Stokes & Shelly Masini, Dan & Peg Stokes, Sandie & Ted Kares and Kristen & Jason MacNaughtan. Connie was the most amazing and fun loving Grandma to Mallory Stokes, Brooke and Layne Kares, Hayden & Ethan MacNaughtan and Ethan & Dean Nadeau. Also missed by her brother Terry & Carol Pattison, nephews, nieces, many friends and her Bethel United Church family. Special thanks to Saint Elizabeth Health Care and Dr. Scher for their exceptional care and her nurse Dennis for going above and beyond. A private service will be held for family and celebration of life will be done at a later date. In lieu of flowers, include a random act of kindness in your day to keep her memory alive. Arrangements entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Homes
135 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-4833
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davidson Funeral Homes Port Colborne Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved