1/1
nee Philip Theresa "Joan" WYLLIE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at the Meadows of Dorchester on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife and best friend of 70 years to T. Gordon Wyllie and mother of Susan (Andrew) Foster, Gordon Wyllie Jr. (Janet), Christopher (Mary-Anne) Wyllie, Laurie (Bob Allen) Wyllie and Stephen Wyllie. She will be sadly missed by her many grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents George (1957) and Loretta (nee Loftus) (1963), infant brother William (1940), son Michael (2001) and sister Jeanette (2020). Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. A private family visitation and Funeral Service, followed by interment at Fairview Cemetery have taken place. In memory of Mrs. Wyllie, memorial contributions may be made to Project Share, and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patterson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved