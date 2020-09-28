Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at her home on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Harry (2016) and dearly loved mother of Paul (Pamela) Bongers, Andrew (Lucy) Bongers and Carol (Tony) Baldinelli. Cherished Oma of Nadine, Matthew, Daniel, the late David (2006), Ella and Brayden. Mary is survived by her siblings; Piet (Dilia) Poels, Jan (Truus) Poels, Sjaak Poels, Annie (Bernie) DeBrouwer, Jerry (Margaret) Poels, Cor (Betty) Poels, Wim (Diny) Poels, Josie (Willie) Fransen, sister-in-law Jo Bouw, brother-in-law Chris DeBrouwer, many nieces, nephews and extended family in Canada and The Netherlands, and her beloved shih tzu, Holly. Predeceased by her brother Ton (Sjan) Poels, sisters Joan DeBrouwer, Betty (the late Pete) Ruyter, sister-in-law Diane Poels and brother-in-law Wim Bouw. Together with her husband, Mary founded Country Basket Fruits and Vegetables, which is still run by their family today and is known as Country Basket Garden Centre. Mary loved children, flowers and was known for being a kind and gentle person who cared for others. Harry and Mary are now dancing the tango, together, in Heaven. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 7 to 9 pm and Wednesday, September 30, 2020 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Church, with The Rite of Committal to follow at Lundy's Lane Cemetery. In memory of Mrs. Bongers, memorial contributions may be made to The Niagara Health Foundation (Walker Family Cancer Centre) and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com