1/1
nee Poels Mary BONGERS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at her home on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Harry (2016) and dearly loved mother of Paul (Pamela) Bongers, Andrew (Lucy) Bongers and Carol (Tony) Baldinelli. Cherished Oma of Nadine, Matthew, Daniel, the late David (2006), Ella and Brayden. Mary is survived by her siblings; Piet (Dilia) Poels, Jan (Truus) Poels, Sjaak Poels, Annie (Bernie) DeBrouwer, Jerry (Margaret) Poels, Cor (Betty) Poels, Wim (Diny) Poels, Josie (Willie) Fransen, sister-in-law Jo Bouw, brother-in-law Chris DeBrouwer, many nieces, nephews and extended family in Canada and The Netherlands, and her beloved shih tzu, Holly. Predeceased by her brother Ton (Sjan) Poels, sisters Joan DeBrouwer, Betty (the late Pete) Ruyter, sister-in-law Diane Poels and brother-in-law Wim Bouw. Together with her husband, Mary founded Country Basket Fruits and Vegetables, which is still run by their family today and is known as Country Basket Garden Centre. Mary loved children, flowers and was known for being a kind and gentle person who cared for others. Harry and Mary are now dancing the tango, together, in Heaven. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 7 to 9 pm and Wednesday, September 30, 2020 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Church, with The Rite of Committal to follow at Lundy's Lane Cemetery. In memory of Mrs. Bongers, memorial contributions may be made to The Niagara Health Foundation (Walker Family Cancer Centre) and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patterson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved