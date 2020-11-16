Passed away after many years of illness on Friday, November 13, 2020 in her 80th year. Dear wife and lifelong best friend of Robert for 62 years. Loving mom of Darlene (Jack) Maheu, late Daryl (Susie), Rob (Ruth), Perry (Terilee), Steve (late Mandi), late Sharon, and Shelley (Anthony) Knight. Cherished grandma of Bob (Katherine) Maheu, Ashley Thomas, Chantel (Blair) Lyons, Clayton (Catherine) Somers, Clint (Julie) Somers, Stefanie Somers, Andrew Somers (Sydney), and Alexander Somers (Hayley); and great-grandchildren Ethan, Kaeleb, Kendra, Kiara, Akeelah, and Colton. Wanda was born in New Brunswick in 1941. She met Bob at the age of 15. They married in January of 1958. In 1969 they moved with their six children and settled in Ontario. Wanda loved to clean, do yard work, and bake. She had a great wit and was loved by all who met her. She had a nickname for everyone. Visitation (following Covid-19 guidelines) will take place on Tuesday, November 17 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at BULTER FUNERAL HOME, 424 Niagara St., St. Catharines. A funeral will take place on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Giles Presbyterian Church, 205 Linwell Road, St. Catharines. Burial to follow at Pleasantview Cemetery, Fonthill. If desired, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, or a charity of your choice
, would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.butlerniagara.ca