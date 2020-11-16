1/1
nee Porter Wanda Josephine Mae SOMERS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away after many years of illness on Friday, November 13, 2020 in her 80th year. Dear wife and lifelong best friend of Robert for 62 years. Loving mom of Darlene (Jack) Maheu, late Daryl (Susie), Rob (Ruth), Perry (Terilee), Steve (late Mandi), late Sharon, and Shelley (Anthony) Knight. Cherished grandma of Bob (Katherine) Maheu, Ashley Thomas, Chantel (Blair) Lyons, Clayton (Catherine) Somers, Clint (Julie) Somers, Stefanie Somers, Andrew Somers (Sydney), and Alexander Somers (Hayley); and great-grandchildren Ethan, Kaeleb, Kendra, Kiara, Akeelah, and Colton. Wanda was born in New Brunswick in 1941. She met Bob at the age of 15. They married in January of 1958. In 1969 they moved with their six children and settled in Ontario. Wanda loved to clean, do yard work, and bake. She had a great wit and was loved by all who met her. She had a nickname for everyone. Visitation (following Covid-19 guidelines) will take place on Tuesday, November 17 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at BULTER FUNERAL HOME, 424 Niagara St., St. Catharines. A funeral will take place on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Giles Presbyterian Church, 205 Linwell Road, St. Catharines. Burial to follow at Pleasantview Cemetery, Fonthill. If desired, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, or a charity of your choice, would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.butlerniagara.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home - Niagra Chapel
424 Niagara Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4W3
(905) 646-6322
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butler Funeral Home - Niagra Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved