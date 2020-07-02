Passed away peacefully at Eventide Home on Tuesday June 30, 2020 at the age of 86. Devoted and beloved wife of 65 years to John Carson. Cherished mother of two, grandmother of eight, great-grandmother of ten and great-great-grandmother of one. Dear sister of Edward Ramsay. The family wishes to thank the loving staff at Eventide Home for the care they provided. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Friday 7 to 9 pm and Saturday 11 am to 1 pm. A Funeral Service in celebration of her life will be held at 1 pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lundy's Lane Cemetery. In memory of Irene, memorial donations may be made to the Eventide Home Family Council and would be appreciated. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com