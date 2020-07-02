1/1
nee Ramsay Irene CARSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Eventide Home on Tuesday June 30, 2020 at the age of 86. Devoted and beloved wife of 65 years to John Carson. Cherished mother of two, grandmother of eight, great-grandmother of ten and great-great-grandmother of one. Dear sister of Edward Ramsay. The family wishes to thank the loving staff at Eventide Home for the care they provided. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Friday 7 to 9 pm and Saturday 11 am to 1 pm. A Funeral Service in celebration of her life will be held at 1 pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lundy's Lane Cemetery. In memory of Irene, memorial donations may be made to the Eventide Home Family Council and would be appreciated. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved