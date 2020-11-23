Passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Alida at the age of 86. She will be greatly missed by her daughters Silvija and Judite, and her granddaughter Rhianna. She is fondly remembered by the Sprott family - her niece Vizma and her husband Eric, as well as their children Larissa and Juliana. Also her other niece Mudite Reinholds and her children Sharman and Julija. Alida was born in Latvia on October 26, 1934 to Janis and Milda Reinholds. Her only brother Valdemars died several years ago. Coming from Latvia, a country which struggled, Alida and her husband always made sure their children and grandchild had what they needed, putting others before themselves. Alida will be joining her husband Valdis who passed away 5 years ago and has been dearly missed by her. The family will be holding a private service for Alida. Arrangements entrusted to the Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel; 75 Church St., St. Catharines (905-684-6346). Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hulseandenglish.com