Coulter, Jeanette Elaine (nee Robinson) Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on June 28, 2020, at Hospice Niagara at the age of 69, after a brave battle with cancer. Loving wife to Pete and missed by her daughter, Kim (Shawn) and their children; Tara, Kailey and Ryan, and her son Sean and his children; Carson and Brayden. Remembered by her siblings Charlotte, Ron and the late Gil and her best friend Romana. Jeanette was a loving aunt to Carrie and Colleen, and sister-in-law to Karen (Tom), Cindy (Andy) and Debbie (Bill). She will be missed by all who knew her. The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice Niagara for their care and compassion for Jeanette while she was there. Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133) has been entrusted with arrangements. A private family visitation will take place. For those who wish. donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society and condolences may be left on Jeanette's tribute page at EssentialsNiagara.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 29, 2020.