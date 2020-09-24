It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Jane Marie Telenko (nee Romkey), devoted wife of Ed Telenko, in the early morning while sleeping at home on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 after a courageous one year struggle with cancer. Born October 1938 and raised in Lower Lahave, Nova Scotia, lived in Halifax, married in August 1964 and was employed as a secretary to the athletic director at Dalhousie University, before moving with her husband to St. Catharines in 1968. Much loved and dedicated mother of two daughters Sherri Veronica Telenko and Tanya Lee Telenko and very proud grandmother of Sammuel Gielfeldt and Aleczander Gielfeldt of Welland. She is survived by sister Sandra Ann McCarthy living in Ottawa and nieces Amanda McCarthy in Boston, Massachusetts and Cara McCarthy in Victoria B.C. Cremation has taken place. The family will receive visitors at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines on Saturday, September 26th from 2-4p.m. Due to Covid-19 regulations, social distancing is in effect. All guests must bring a mask. Memorial donations to the Humane Society or a charity of one's choice
