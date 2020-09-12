1/
nee Scobie Margot Elizabeth "Peggy" BLAIN
Peacefully passed away at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the age of 99. Beloved wife of the late Robert Bruce (1999). Loving mother of John Keith (Colette Dupuis) and Robert Bryan (Marsha). Cherished Nana of Beth (Ron), Lisa (Bob), Ben (Robin), Jay (Helen), Courtney (Pete), Melissa, and Matthew. Survived by her great-grandchildren: Cole, Brandon, Jesse, Allyson, Will, Georgia, Rosie, Caleb, Madelaine, and Bailey, as well as her great-great grandchildren: Tryce, Shawn, Neela, Landen, River, and Charlie. She will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Peggy was formerly a member of the Red Hat Society and the Eastern Star and a longtime, devoted parishioner of Stamford Lane United Church. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel, 5176 Victoria Ave. Niagara Falls. In keeping within Covid guideline, all visitors to the funeral home must wear a mask or face-shield, check in at the entrance, and maintain social distancing. There may be a small delay so we can maintain adequate numbers in the visiting room. A Funeral Service will be celebrated in the Chapel on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. Cremation has taken place. Online tributes may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel
5176 Victoria Ave
Niagara Falls, ON L2E4E3
9053545614
