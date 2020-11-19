1/1
nee Sidoruk Sandra Pauline GREEN
Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the age of 59. Beloved wife of Shawn Green and cherished sister of Rose Genest-Sidoruk and Catherine Hobbins. Predeceased by her parents Paul Sidoruk and Mary Sidoruk (nee Studenta), sister Anne Swayze and brother Nicholas Sidoruk. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends are invited to join the family Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. PLEASE NOTE: Appointments for visitation are required in advance by calling 905-358-3513 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Cremation will follow. In memory of Sandra, memorial contributions may be made to Diabetes Canada, and would appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
