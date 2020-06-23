Sherry Lee Reid (Sidrick), 65, of Beamsville, Ontario passed away on June 17, 2020 at Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton. Sherry grew up in Vineland and attended high school in Beamsville. She was focused on her family and was a devoted wife, mother and Nana. She loved dogs and her Shih Tzu, Pippy is lost without her. She is survived by her husband Harry Reid (Beamsville), daughter Stephanie Nagel (Wiebe) and son-in-law Craig (Stoney Creek), and her beloved grandkids Claire and Zachary. She is also survived by her brother Richard Sidrick and his wife Anna (Australia). She is predeceased in death by her parents Stan and Sheila Sidrick (Pyett) and her in-laws Harry and Eleanor Reid who were very much like parents to her, given the early deaths of hers. Memorial donations may be made to Diabetes Canada, Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of your choice. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Juravinski Hospital for caring for Sherry during these difficult times. Nana never missed a game or an event for either of her grandkids. She was their biggest cheerleader. She was generous and a natural caregiver who always had food and a place to stay for anyone in need. She loved to travel; especially with family. We'll miss our family trips, but we'll always have our memories. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will occur at a later date. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 23, 2020.