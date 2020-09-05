LUNDY (nee Steers), Florence Violet - passed away peacefully at her home in Welland on August 31, 2020 in her 94th year. Born in Welland, daughter of the late George Steers and Florence Steers. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Donald (Don) Lundy. Loving Mother of the late Marsha Lundy, son Ronald and wife Karen, daughter Terri-Lynn and husband Jim, daughter Tammy and husband Tim. Loving sister to Alan, David, Sharon and Elaine. Predeceased by three brothers Bill, Doug and George and two sisters Edna and Carol. She will be sadly missed by numerous nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild. In accordance to Florence's wishes, cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Humane Society will be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted with H.L. Cudney Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street, Welland. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
.