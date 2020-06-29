van OPHEM, Hendrica Antonetta (nee van der Heijden) Peacefully, at Shalom Manor, Grimsby on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 85 years of age. Predeceased by Frank (December 13, 2014) her beloved husband of 51 years. Dear mother of John and Liz. She immigrated to Canada from The Netherlands in 1963. Her siblings and their families all reside in Europe. She enjoyed painting in her free time. In honouring Hendrica's wishes a graveside service followed by interment will take place on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 29, 2020.