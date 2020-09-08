Passed away peacefully at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Monday September 7, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of 69 years to Luigi and cherished mother of Joe (Jenny), Tony (Sandra), Domenico (Cindy), Gino (Christina) and the late Tommaso (1973). Loving Nonna of Angela (Patrick Thomas) Stranges, Tommaso Stranges (Sarah Kostecki), Louie (Marianne) Stranges, Anthony Stranges, Andrew (Katie) Stranges, Cindi (Chris) Taylor, Angela (Matthew) Casucci, Luigi, Joseph, Michael, and Thomas Stranges. Bisnonna of Cassandra, Mackenzie, Ethan, Juliana, Sara, Lillyana, Anthony (A.J.), Marissa, Emma, Isabella, Alyssa, Matthew, Sophie and Alicia. She will be sadly missed by her brother Luigi (Caterina) and sisters-in-law Fillipina Vescio, Teresa Vescio and Fiorentina Stranges, as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sisters Giovanna (Antonio) Serra, Paolina (Pietro) Vaccaro, brothers Domenico and Benito Vescio, brother-in-law Pasquale (Rosa) Stranges, sisters-in-law Maria (Guido) Gallo, Chiara (Domenico) Stranges and brother-in-law Filippo Stranges. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Wednesday 7 to 9 pm and Thursday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday (time to be announced, please see funeral home website for updates) with the Rite of Entombment to follow at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Mrs. Stranges, memorial contributions may be made to Diabetes Canada or Heart Niagara, and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com