Passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood, with her children by her side at the age of 83. Marian of Wasaga Beach, beloved wife of the late Gord (2014). Loving mother of Michael (Carole), Kelly (Allan "Smitty" Smith) and Randy (Kim). Proud grandma of Warren (Amanda), Sarah (Greg), John, Karl and Logan. Dear great-grandma of six. Marian is predeceased by her brother Alan Walker (2018). Marian will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, siblings in-law, friends and acquaintances. Marian was a kind, quiet and very private woman who cherished her family and always had a cookie in hand for her canine companions. Cremation has taken place and there will be no service. Her family sends many thanks to the staff of Sunset Manor and the General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood for the care provided to Mom over the past few years. Special thanks to Kelly #2 (Kelly Young) for your kindness and care visits with Mom. If desired, memorial donations in Marian's memory may be made to the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation or the charity of your choice
