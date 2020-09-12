1/1
Marian Louise (Walker) Prentice
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood, with her children by her side at the age of 83. Marian of Wasaga Beach, beloved wife of the late Gord (2014). Loving mother of Michael (Carole), Kelly (Allan "Smitty" Smith) and Randy (Kim). Proud grandma of Warren (Amanda), Sarah (Greg), John, Karl and Logan. Dear great-grandma of six. Marian is predeceased by her brother Alan Walker (2018). Marian will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, siblings in-law, friends and acquaintances. Marian was a kind, quiet and very private woman who cherished her family and always had a cookie in hand for her canine companions. Cremation has taken place and there will be no service. Her family sends many thanks to the staff of Sunset Manor and the General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood for the care provided to Mom over the past few years. Special thanks to Kelly #2 (Kelly Young) for your kindness and care visits with Mom. If desired, memorial donations in Marian's memory may be made to the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation or the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home. To sign Marian's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Stayner Chapel
7313 Highway 26
Stayner, ON L0M 1S0
705-428-2637
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Stayner Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved