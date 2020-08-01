1/1
nee Wilson Anna Bernice THWAITES
Our beloved mother Anna Bernice Thwaites (nee Wilson) passed away in her sleep on July 31 at the age of 96. Anna was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Ronald Keith Thwaites, in 2003. The couple had two sons, John Reginald Thwaites (Jocelyn) and Ronald James Thwaites (Lori). Anna is survived by her sons, their wives, 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Anna had two brothers, the late James Wilson (his late wife Ruth) and Stuart Wilson (his late wife Helen). Anna was an elementary school teacher locally in the St. Catharines area until she retired. She was an active member of the Retired Teachers of Ontario. Anna worked with her husband Ron on the family farm for many years. She was an active member of First Grantham United Church as a UCW member. Anna moved to Upper Canada Lodge in 2017. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Anna's name to First Grantham United Church. Arrangements entrusted to the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL; 75 Church Street, St. Catharines (905-684-6346). Online condolences may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
