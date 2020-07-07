1/2
Janet Karen (Neeb) NOWAK
Long time employee of GNGH as a registered nurse. Passed away peacefully with her husband by her side, on July 5, 2020, at the age of 77. Beloved wife of Jim, mother of Julie (Dave) Calvert and David (Allyson). Adored grandmother of Lauren, Madeline, Sydney and Camryn. At Janet's request a small family service has already been held. Gratitude to the entire staff at Lundy Manor for their kind and compassionate care over the past year in helping her through Alzheimer's. Thanks to Dr. Dobbin, Nurse Practitioner Cindy, Dr. Maharaj, Dr. Puvendran, Dr. Manser, Nurse Shirley Hawkey, Visiting Nurse Amanda Carr and Christopher and the Alzheimer's Society of Niagara. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
