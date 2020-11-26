1/2
Neil B. TRIPP
1937-12-24 - 2020-11-24
Passed away peacefully at the Douglas Memorial Hospital in Fort Erie from non related ...Covid-19 issues. Dearly beloved husband of 59 years to Alice (Beam), cherished father of Charlene (Gerard), Philip (Jen), Carolyn (Ron), Rose (Chris), loved grandfather of Adriane, Nathan, Darren, Natasha, Steven, Cody, Derek, Brooke and Austin, great-grandfather of Nora and Luna, brother of Phyllis Wilhelm. Neil was predeceased by Walter and Georgina Tripp, his siblings Lloyd, Fern, Allen and Joyce. Neil will be remembered for his one-liners, smiles, Tripp smirk and humbleness. He was a hardworking master of carpentry. Not many jobs he wouldn't tackle. "Remember to read the directions" and "measure twice and cut once" were just a few of Neil's sayings. But most of all he loved his family, long visits with friends and travelling North. Neil was so passionate about a carpentry job well done, a good challenge, new projects and loved good food and desserts. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Scher, his kindness and compassion have made him the most beloved Dr. Special thanks to our nurse Elizabeth, Neil always looked forward to your visits. Thanks to all our PSW's. Finally, thanks to the "gem" in our small-town Douglas Memorial Hospital and compassionate staff. Due to Covid-19, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at later time when it is safe to do so. Arrangements entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Homes
135 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-4833
