It is with great sadness that the family of Neil Haverkamp announce his passing on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the age of 74 years. Beloved husband of 48 years to Kaye, dearly loved father of Karen (John Boyd) and Peter. Devoted grandfather of Jade and Finley. He is survived and sadly missed by his sisters Wilhelmina Lagendyk and Elizabeth (Peter) Warren. In earlier years, Neil enjoyed many good times with his nephew Art (Clara) Lagendyk. He will be fondly remembered by several nieces and nephews and by his daughter-in-law Shannon Glashan. Neil loved exploring nature during his annual stays in Florida with Kaye after his retirement from General Motors. The only day of work he ever missed was on the day the family pet died. He had a soft spot for animals and wild birds and, throughout his life, Neil's favourite pastimes revolved around the outdoors: fishing, walks in the forest, gardening, and in recent years, geocaching, a hobby he and Kaye shared a passion for. Neil was a deeply kind and loyal person who laughed easily and knew how to enjoy the simple pleasures of life. His memory will be cherished forever by his family and friends. Cremation has taken place. To honour Neil's wishes, a small memorial gathering for immediate family will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store