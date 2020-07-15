It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of NeilPatrick Mccafferty on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Neil has joined his father Tony, brother Joseph, sister Angela and son Richard in Heaven. He will be greatly missed by his mother Patricia and her partner Neil; his two daughters Catherine and Erin; his niece Patricia and her husband William; his nephew Shamus; and his two grandsons Dresden and Xavier. He will be remembered by his many lifelong friends who will cherish their many memories together. Neil was a prevailing fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs, as well as avid listener to the Tragically Hip and Pink Floyd. He loved music enough to continue trying to learn different instruments throughout his life. Neil lived a difficult and short life yet left a lasting impression on all he knew. He will be missed beyond measure.



