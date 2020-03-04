Home

Neil Thomas WINSTON

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of 61 years to Marie (nee Lawson) and cherished father of Ken (Diane) Winston and Anne Ricci. Loving grandfather of Ryan (Mike) Ricci, Christopher (Emma) Winston, Paul (Jess) Ricci, Kevin (Grace) Winston and great-grandfather of Ava Winston. Neil is also survived by his brother-in-law Mike (Mary) Lawson and sisters-in-law Peggy White and Joy Mellish. Predeceased by his brother Ken Winston and his sister Sue Putman. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no formal funeral service. A period of gathering will be held at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. In memory of Neil, memorial contributions may be made to Project Share, and would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 4, 2020
