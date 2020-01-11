|
Passed away in her home January 8th, 2020 at the age of 88 with Warren and Elaine bedside.
Nelda was born in Whangarei, New Zealand on December 24, 1931. She was a good student, athletic and had a passion for dance at a very young age, earning her letters in ballet as a teen.
Nelda, like many Kiwis, was a bit of a gypsy and travelled much of the world in her early 20s. This last year as we drove back and forth to Juravinski regularly, she would say on every commute that she was a lucky lady, having led a full life, living and working in 3 different countries and maintaining good health for 86 years.
In 1956 on a visit to Canada, Nelda the dancer met fellow Kiwi gypsy Douglas (two left feet) McKinney in Toronto. They married in Niagara Falls just a few months after meeting.
Lyndsay, their first son was born in Toronto in 1957. They moved to Montreal and Warren, their 2nd son was born in 1960.
The McKinney family relocated to Lyford Cay in the Bahamas in 1967 (gypsies), but it was Canada they realized they loved and in 1969 they returned. Douglas took the position of General Manager at The St. Catharines Golf and Country Club. The club remained an integral part of their social lives for many years.
In 1972 they purchased Vine Floral. Nelda was the matriarch at Vine Floral until her retirement in 1996.
In her retirement Nelda was passionate about playing bridge and would have several occasions a week to play. She actively participated in Yoga, both organized classes and at home. Scottish dancing was also something she relished, but there was nothing she enjoyed more than high tea and a visit to the Shaw, especially if it included one or both of her cherished granddaughters.
Nelda is survived by her son Warren (Elaine), her granddaughters Alex and Lauren, her sisters Erica and Glenice and predeceased by her son Lyndsay (1991) and her husband Douglas (2007).
Our healthcare system is not perfect, but in general it works, what makes it function is the dedicated, kind and genuinely concerned individuals within it. Our sincere gratitude goes out to Dr. Peter Hyatt, Andrea and staff, Dr. Stuart Archibald (St.Josephs), Dr. Kim, Leslie and the radiation team at Juravinski, Darla and Stacey and their support staff from the LHIN, Sam and her team at Bayshore, the caring eShift crew from VON, Sally Baerg and her palliative group, St. Elizabeth nurses Michelena, Trevor and company and the core group of "Team Nelda" our private PSWs Anelyn, Heidi, Simi and Santa Kim.
We would also like to thank our extended family at Vine Floral for their ongoing support and for keeping things going during our many absences this year.
A Celebration of Nelda's life will be held on Thursday, January 16th, 2020 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the St. Catharines Golf and Country Club, 70 Westchester Ave. St. Catharines. Memorial donations may be made to the Rankin Run or a . Online tributes may be made at www.hulseandenglish.com.
Fill not your hearts with pain and sorrow,
but remember me in every tomorrow.
Remember the joy, the laughter, the smiles,
I've only gone to rest a little while.
Although my leaving causes pain and grief,
my going has eased my hurt, and given me relief.
So dry your eyes and remember me,
not as I am now, but as I used to be.
Because, I will remember you all,
and look on with a smile.
Understand in your hearts,
I've only gone to rest a little while.
As long as I have the love of each of you,
I can live my life in the hearts of all of you.
Published in St. Catharines Standard from Jan. 11 to Feb. 7, 2020