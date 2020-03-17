|
|
Just shy of her 103rd birthday, Nellie passed away with her family by her side. Loving wife of the late Adrian (1984). Loving Mom to John (Mickey), Albert (Carol), the late Ada (John) Borbath, the late Cathy (the late Garry) Gohmm and Joanne (Orest) Shypowskyj. Cherished Oma to 8 grandchildren and Great Oma to 11 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Albert Van Hulst in Holland. Nellie, Adrian and their 3 oldest children immigrated from Holland to Canada in 1953 looking for a better life. Life in Canada wasn't quite what Mom expected, 2 more children were born and life was hard. Nelly worked on the Tregunno Farm, Queenston Bakery, Homestead Doughnuts and finally alongside her husband, they together managed an Avondale Store. Nellie loved to travel. She returned to Holland several times, visited numerous other countries in Europe and several different Islands. Nellie was an avid knitter and up to the age of 101 she was donating baby blankets to the St. Catharines General Hospital Auxiliary. Mom, Oma, Great Oma will be deeply missed by her loving family. The family would like to thank all the staff and nurses at Northland Pointe for their care, compassion and love. In accordance with Nellie's wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. with a Funeral Service following visitation at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at Victoria Lawn Cemetery, Queenston St. Memorial donations may be made to Northland Pointe Auxiliary or the Alzheimer Society. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 17, 2020