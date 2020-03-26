|
|
WELOSKI, Nellie Passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020 at Gilmore Lodge in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late William Weloski. Nellie was totally devoted to being a loving mother to Violet Robbins (Jerry) and God-mother to her fury grand-kids. She will be sadly missed by her sister Violet Syers and by several nieces and nephews. Nellie was a clerk at Sears in Port Colborne for 25 years where she made many friends. She was always interested in learning new things about the world. Thank you to all the staff at Gilmore Lodge for the excellent care given to our mom. Arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. A private graveside service will take place at Oakwood Cemetery, Wainfleet. If so desired, donations to the Welland & District Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 26, 2020