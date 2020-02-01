|
|
- Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Thursday January 30, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Charles 'Charlie' Zarafonitis (2017). Dearly loved mother of Julian Zarafonitis and mother-in-law of Mary Zarafonitis. Cherished Baba of Lea Zarafonitis. Dear sister of Marjie (Bob) Pye. Lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Nellie was a well-known businesswoman in the tourist industry, having owned and operated the Kings Inn with her husband Charlie and son Julian since 1975. Special thanks to the staff, nurses and doctors at GNGH (Trillium Ward) for their dedicated care of Nellie. Cremation has taken place, with interment at a later date in Fairview Cemetery. Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. visiting Tuesday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. A Funeral Service in celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday at 11 am at the funeral home. In memory of Mrs. Zarafonitis, donations to The Alzheimer Society Niagara Foundation or Heartland Forest would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 1, 2020