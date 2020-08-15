1/
Nettie Emerson
The family of the late Nettie Emerson wishes to thank family and friends for the support and respect shown to a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Thank you for the cards of sympathy, calls, visits to funeral home, donations of food, donations to the Dean Ellis Emerson Award at E.L.Crossley School, and to other charities. Mom was very proud of her family, and we thank her grandsons who were Pallbearers: Michael Oord,Wade Stayzer, Darin Falcioni, Kyle Visser, Aaron Emerson and Brendan Mater; grandsons who were Flowerbearers: Derek Oord, Blair Stayzer, Ryan Visser, and Zachary Emerson; and granddaughters who formed an Honour Guard: Jennifer Hemauer, Meredith Pattison, Carli Falcioni, Brooke Chatwin, Whitney Emerson, Ashley Veenstra, and Joceline Bouwers. Pastor Leonard Chester, Rev. Brian Lofthouse and John Gibbins (Port Colborne Be In Christ Church), and the staff of Ballard Funeral Home were a strength to our family, and we appreciate their support and consideration. For medical care and attention to our Mother throughout these past few years, we thank Dr. Elizabeth Blake and the staff of The Community of Portal Village. - Darlene, Wilma, Sherri, Cathy, Malcolm, Jackie and families

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 15, 2020.
