1/1
Florence Ann (Newman) Novis
1938-04-12 - 2020-09-28
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Novis (nee Florence Ann Newman), 82, of St. Catharines, ON, has died peacefully in the St. Catharines General Hospital on September, 28, 2020, of congestive heart failure. She is survived by her grieving husband George and three children, Constance, Alexandra and Timothy. The eighth of nine children of May Louisa (nee Woodfield) and James William Newman, Ann's peaceful childhood, surrounded by animals and farming, was marred only by a severe bout of rheumatic fever aged 6. She left school to take up a job at the Metropolitan Stores in St. Catharines where, thanks to her energy and reliability, she rose quickly from shop floor to bookkeeper. It was at the "Met" that she met George, who would be her lifelong companion in a marriage spanning six decades. As well as looking after a house and large garden and becoming an outstanding cook and accomplished baker, she continued to expand her skills, studying floristry. Her creations included the use of "found objects", such as driftwood and other natural materials. These, along with her bespoke Christmas trees (and baked goods), were popular with friends and family, and found huge demand at St. George's Bazaar, annually raising significant funds for the church. Ann also contributed her musical talents there, singing in the choir for 40 years (and acting as sometime president) until as recently as 2018. She is also survived by four siblings, three grandchildren, and a large number of nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Due to COVID-19, an invitation-only memorial service will be held at a date to be confirmed St. George's, and her ashes interred in the Columbarium there. The family would be grateful for any donations to the Canadian Heart Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel
75 Church Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R3C7
9056846346
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved