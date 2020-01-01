Home

Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel
75 Church Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R3C7
(905) 684-6346
Newton Gardiner "Bud" Powell

Passed away in his 88th year, with his family at his side at St. Catharines Hospital on Tuesday, December 24th. Husband of the late Sheri Powell (1989). Bud will be remembered by his children Marjorie (Jim Dawson) of Port Dover, Jim (Karen McLean) of Woodville, Allison (Jeff Baker) of St. Catharines, and Chris of St. Catharines. He was Grandy to Sheridan and Maddie Baker of St. Catharines. Bud was a lawyer who practiced in Toronto for over 40 years, retiring from Houser Henry. He loved dogs and enjoyed sailing, skiing, tennis and gardening. Throughout his life he was an avid bridge and card player, most recently at the Port Dalhousie Senior's Centre. The family will receive relatives and friends at the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines (905-684-6346) on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 12 - 1 p.m., with service following in the chapel at 1 p.m. Memorial donations to United Way or Humane Society would be appreciated by his family. Online tributes may be made at www.hulseandenglish.com.
