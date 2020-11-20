Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by the love of his family, on Thursday November 19, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of 58 years to Luigia Melone (nee Libera) and loving father of Lou Melone (Lisa) and Assunta Melone (Lucas). Cherished Nonno of Nicholas, Hailey, Ricky, Christine, Christopher, Ashley (Jasmin) and great-grandfather of Eli. He will be sadly missed by his siblings Maria (Alberto), Antonietta (Pasquale), Sergio (Cathy), Giuliano (Maria), his brother-in-law Pierino (Antonietta), sisters-in-law Lucia (Pasquale), Addolorata (Francesco) and Filomenta (Carmine), as well as many nieces and nephews. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to join the family Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. PLEASE NOTE: Appointments for visitation are required in advance by calling 905-358-3513 between 9 am and 5 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday at 10 am at St. Thomas More Church, with the Rite of Committal to follow at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Mr. Melone, memorial contributions may be made to Heart Niagara, and would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com