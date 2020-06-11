Nicholas "Nick" ANTAL
Passed away after a brief battle with cancer at St. Catharines General Hospital on Friday June 5, 2020 at the age of 51. Survived by his wife Lynn Giffen. Loving father of Elizabeth and Ty Antal and cherished stepfather of Amanda Robinson (Brad Chabot), Arian Robinson, and Tabatha Campbell (Chris Kapron). Dear papa of Christopher Robinson and Parker Robinson. Predeceased by his parents Alex and Helen Antal. Nick is survived by his uncle Les Flasko (Laurie), his aunt Mary Cook (Craig), and his cousins Hope Bagozzi (David), Amanda Cavaliere (Julian), and Josie Cavaliere. As per his wishes, a private family gathering, followed by cremation and interment at Lundy's Lane Cemetery has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In honour of Nick, donations to The Niagara Health Foundation (Walker Family Cancer Center) would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 11, 2020.
