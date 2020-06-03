Nicholas John Osczypko
It is with broken hearts and unimaginable sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved son Nick, in his 38th year, with his family at his side at NHS on June 1st. He leaves behind his parents John and Judy, sister Lauren and brother-in-law Kyle, and the biggest joy in his life Ella and Logan. Nick's large extended family of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins loved Nick beyond measure, his fiancee Shannon was the love of his life, they were the best thing that ever happened for one other, she will forever carry Nick in her heart. To the many, many friends, band mates Nick loved you all and was a devoted friend. Fun filled summers on Paudash Lake with Nanny and Poppy made for wonderful childhood memories. Nick's passion for music began at an early age when he took up percussion in grade 6 at Consolidated School, the first few years were a little unbearable it wasn't until grade 9 when we could actually understand what was being played. His first band was Jake, Nick and Jordan, and they rocked. He continued to play any gig he could and it didn't matter if he got paid or not he just loved playing drums with his friends. His proudest musical highlight was playing and going on tour with City and Colour with his cousin Dallas. Nick marched to the beat of his own drum, choosing to walk his own beautiful path. He was a kind, gentle soul whose quick wit was unmatched and he adored making everyone laugh, Nick always brought a smile to your face. Friday night's at Aunt Kim's will never be the same. A special thank you to all the First Responders who worked feverishly on him and the Doctors and Nurses in his final hours. We kindly ask you for donations to be made in Nick's honor to "MUSIC COUNTS" a charity that puts musical instruments into the hands of kids that need it the most, you will help to keep his passion for music alive. Cremation has taken place and due to the current pandemic a celebration of Nick's life will be held at a later date when we are all able to come together. "I love you in a place Where there's no space or time I love you for my life You're a friend of mine And when my life is over Remember when we were together We were alone And I was singing this song to you" On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
0 entries
