Was born in Stockdale PA, USA and passed away in Niagara Falls, ON on September 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Monique Mete (nee McDonald). He was predeceased by his parents Giuseppe and Maria (nee Cuda) Mete. Dear father of Gary Mete (Diane) of Niagara Falls and Mark Mete (Marie) of Port Dalhousie. Cherished grandfather of Alexandra Mete, Hannah Mete and Leah Mete. Brother of Jennie Beltrame (late Dino) of Niagara Falls, Frances Mete of Toronto and predeceased by his sister Sarah Mete. Nick had been employed at Stelco - Page Hersey for 38 years retiring in 1992 and was a member of the quarter century club. He was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 4, Welland and the 1946 Welland Bellerophon - winners of area Command Drum and Bugle Band championship. Nick was also a member of the Welland and Crowland Lancers Marching Band. He was a member of the Port Colborne Cribbage League and a long time member of the Men's Niagara District Cribbage League receiving the Niagara District Mr. Cribbage Honours for 2010 - 2011. He enjoyed attending sporting events including watching the Toronto Blue Jays win game 6 of the 1993 World Series. A private family service has taken place with Rite of Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Welland Humane Society or the charity of your choice
