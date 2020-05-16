It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the age of 88. Devoted husband of the late Antonietta. Loving father of the late Dorina (Michael), Rose and Lisa (Michael). Dear Nonni of Sara (Andrew), Elizabeth (Richard) and Charlotte. Proud great-grandfather to Mikayla, Ava, and Erik. Also survived by his sister-in-law Natalina (the late Antonio) Costanzo. Predeceased by his sister Natalina (the late Antonio) Ricciardelli. Special thanks to the Dialysis Unit at NHS-St. Catharines for their care and compassion. Arrangements are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. A private family service will be held. If desired, memorial donations to NHS-St. Catharines Site (Kidney Care Program) would be appreciated by the family. Online Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 16, 2020.