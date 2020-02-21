Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicola DI FILIPPO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicola DI FILIPPO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family, at Chateau Gardens on Saturday February 15, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of 74 years to the late Adelina Di Filippo (January 2020). Cherished father of Elviana (Cosmo) Candeloro and Patricia Di Filippo. Loving grandfather of the late Melissa Ann Monachino and her husband Alfonso, the late Jennifer Christina Candeloro, Bruno Christopher Candeloro and his wife Tasya and Julia Lynne Szadkowski and her husband Darek and great-grandfather of Isabella, Gabriel, Colton, Valentina and Violet. At the request of his family, a private Funeral Service was held at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Entombment followed at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Mr. Di Filippo, donations to The Alzheimer Society Niagara Foundation would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -