Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family, at Chateau Gardens on Saturday February 15, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of 74 years to the late Adelina Di Filippo (January 2020). Cherished father of Elviana (Cosmo) Candeloro and Patricia Di Filippo. Loving grandfather of the late Melissa Ann Monachino and her husband Alfonso, the late Jennifer Christina Candeloro, Bruno Christopher Candeloro and his wife Tasya and Julia Lynne Szadkowski and her husband Darek and great-grandfather of Isabella, Gabriel, Colton, Valentina and Violet. At the request of his family, a private Funeral Service was held at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Entombment followed at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Mr. Di Filippo, donations to The Alzheimer Society Niagara Foundation would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 21, 2020