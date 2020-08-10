1/1
Nicola "Nick" FORTE
Age 60, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Born in Port Colborne, Ontario, son of the late Antonio and Italia (Notte) Forte. Nick is survived by his true love and best friend of 29 years Elia (Zanin) Forte. Proud and much-loved father to his two boys, Lucas and Justin (Alix). Nick was a very humble, devoted and modest man. Family always came first; he was the pillar everyone leaned on. Nick enjoyed his over 30 years teaching with the London District Catholic School Board, advocating with OECTA, and his time spent serving on the Ontario College of Teachers. He served on the Board of directors of Family Services Perth-Huron. He was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus Kilroy Council 1431. While passionate about sports and politics, his true devotion was his family. Nick is survived by his sister Rita Forte, mother-in-law Maria Zanin, sister-in-law Daniela (Herbert) Schmitt, brother-in-law John (Trisha) Zanin and nieces and nephews Michael, Amy, Laura (Evan), Kate, Anna and William, along with his many aunts, uncles and cousins. Besides his parents, Nick was predeceased by his father-in-law Bruno Zanin. Family and friends are invited to a visitation at the W. G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. The Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 96 Huron Street, on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (Masks and social distancing required while on funeral home and Church property). In lieu of flowers, and as expressions of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the Rotary Respite House (Stratford), Family Services Perth-Huron or St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church Restoration Fund through the funeral home. 519.271.7411. www.wgyoungfuneralhome.com

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 10, 2020.
